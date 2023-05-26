There’s nothing in this world Mets first baseman Pete Alonso likes more than hitting home runs. It’s what he was put on this Earth to do. Even though he’s already hit more than 160 dingers since debuting in 2019, I’m sure each of them is memorable for different reasons.

But, only a select few come with a story that’ll make you stop what you’re doing and laugh for a few minutes.

Before starting their series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Coors Field, Alonso joined Foul Territory TV for an interview. The entire thing has been entertaining, but one specific soundbite stands out.

He hit a home run in the top of the second inning against Hunter Greene on May 10th in Cincinnati. It’s a good thing he did, too, because if he didn’t he might’ve pooped his pants while running the bases. The culprit? Alonso said he mistimed his pregame coffee, which threw him into a tizzy, but clearly not too much since he still hit a tater. Check out the full clip here:

Pete Alonso says he had to poop so bad that he decided to swing at the first pitch of his at-bat against Hunter Greene no matter what. Turns out, it was a hanging slider and Pete hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/WfJCocUsnw — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 26, 2023

Thanks to the beauty that is the internet, this is the home run he was referencing:

The Polar Bear is at it again! 🐻‍❄️💥 pic.twitter.com/cMuI79qYKb — New York Mets (@Mets) May 10, 2023

This is just Alonso in a nutshell. It’s one of the many reasons why Mets fans absolutely love him and want the Polar Bear to sign a long-term extension immediately. And this is probably just another reason for fans of opposing teams to hate him.

What I noticed in this specific clip was that the first baseman seemed to be careful with his words. Maybe that’s because of manager Buck Showalter’s recent comments about the NSFW ending to his on-field postgame interview last week.

Eh, maybe not:

Keep being you, Pete. Slug those homers, hump that air, and drop those f-bombs.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.