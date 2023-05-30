In case you haven’t figured it out by now, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is really good at baseball. Like…really good.

That was on display again during New York’s 10-4 series-opening Memorial Day win over the Mariners in Seattle. The Yankee captain went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double. That rose his season-long stats to .302/.408/.679 with 17 homers, 38 RBI, and 39 runs scored.

Oh, and he robbed another homer in the outfield. He took this one away from fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. All of that is pretty amazing, but it’s not what caught my attention the most from his latest impressive performance. It was the consistency he showed with his three base hits.

Judge’s first knock of the evening was his 16th home run of the season. Here it is:

Aaron Judge being the first HR Bryce Miller gave up this year was so obvious pic.twitter.com/hr9bLv9t9Q — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2023

Judge got this ball over the wall by producing a 116.9 mph exit velocity, enabling it to travel 378 feet.

Next was a double in the fifth inning, which put runners on second and third for New York:

Judge doing what he does pic.twitter.com/ptozwDjZec — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 30, 2023

The reigning AL MVP watched this ball sail 373 feet with a 104.7 mph exit velocity.

To cap things off, the slugger put another ball over the wall to extend the Yankees’ lead in the eighth inning:

The stats on that were as follows: 95.8 mph exit velocity and 378 feet.

Three different extra-base hits for the Captain. Both the homers went the exact same distance, while his double was just five feet short of doing the same thing. I know we typically marvel over Judge’s ability to hit absolute tanks, and that’s still fun to do.

How nuts is this, though? I know Aaron Judge is at the top of his game right now, but this is pretty insane. Let this just be another reminder that if there’s something we think he can’t do on a baseball field, we’re probably wrong.

