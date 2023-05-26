The Jets are coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign, but the vibes are immaculate right now. New York can point to its acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the main reason why. But if he plans on taking Gang Green to the promised land, they’ll have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is that possible? Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, thinks the Jets are one of the teams with the best shot at getting past them. Here’s what he said on Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s morning show, ‘Get Up!’:

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Jets and Bills have the BEST chance to beat the Chiefs this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/z19Bz5CXrz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 24, 2023

It’s not shocking to see the Bills be the first team on Orlovsky’s list. Buffalo has made it to just one AFC Championship game since 2017, but they’ve also been to the playoffs five times since 2017. It also helps to have Josh Allen, one of the game’s best quarterbacks, taking snaps under center.

But, this is some high praise for head coach Robert Saleh’s club. These are the kinds of things the Jets will be dealing with now. As if there isn’t already enough pressure to put a winner on the field, right?

New York owns the NFL’s longest playoff drought, which currently stands at 12 years. They also haven’t played in a Super Bowl since Joe Namath was their starting quarterback. Even with Rodgers now in charge of the offense, there are some extra demons the Jets must exorcise this upcoming season to return to the playoffs.

It’s something that will follow them around until they finally punch that ticket to play postseason football. This is probably the best position to accomplish that in quite some time. But, they still have to go out and get it done. And before thinking about dethroning the Chiefs, New York’s first task will be to take care of business during the toughest part of their schedule.

Regardless of what anyone says, though, Orlovsky’s comments just reaffirm what we all already know. There are not just playoff expectations for the Jets. There are Super Bowl expectations now that a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer is on the squad.

