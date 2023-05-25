Well before he was officially traded to the Jets, every casual football fan knew who Aaron Rodgers was. Being the starting quarterback and winning a Super Bowl for an iconic team like the Green Bay Packers will do that. But since he’s landed with Gang Green, we’ve gotten more of a look at what makes this guy tick.

For example, we now know he was a fan of MTV’s Jersey Shore and he loves Taylor Swift so much that he can’t just pick one song as his favorite.

Being with a new team after spending nearly two decades with another is enough to re-invigorate any competitor. But there’s something special about playing in the New York area that Rodgers hasn’t yet experienced. He’s tried to get a grasp of it on his own, though, and he’s turned to the Mets for some help with that.

The signal-caller went on Adam Schein’s MadDog Radio show this week and spoke on a number of things. (In case you’re wondering, yes, he’ll be at MetLife Stadium this weekend for the Taylor Swift concert.) He also shared that he recently watched ESPN’s 30 for 30 film about the 1986 Mets, Once Upon a Time in Queens.

Here’s the audio clip of him discussing it:

What do the ‘86 Mets and the '23 Jets have in common? @AaronRodgers12 tells @AdamSchein what it would mean to bring a Super Bowl to New York. AUDIO ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4WEoILJFIJ — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 24, 2023

He’s only been with the Jets for about a month, but it sounds like he gets it. Playing in New York is not an easy thing to do. And if you don’t play well, the fans will let you know about it without hesitation. But, if you find success, there is nothing quite like it.

Just when Jets fans think there’s nothing else that can get them jacked up for the upcoming season, audio like this drops.

Before injuring his calf the other day, we heard reports that Rodgers was already making a significant impact. It’s clear that he’s all in on trying to help bring New York back to the promised land. Whether it happens or not obviously remains to be seen. But it sure sounds like he’s put a lot of thought into it eventually happening.

