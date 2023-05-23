The NFL approved allowing Amazon to flex Thursday Night Football games on Monday. And then the hand-wringing and histrionics ensued about how the league is greedy and hurting fans and does not care about player safety.

Uh, ya think?

Say what you want about the NFL. But you cannot claim it has ever misrepresented itself. If there is an extra buck to be made, it will do whatever is necessary to make it. There will eventually be an 18th regular season game and flexing for the international games and any other money-making endeavor you can think of. This is what they have always done and will always do. The power and the glory of The Shield will not be denied. So stop acting shocked whenever a money grab is made.

As for the actual concept of Thursday night flexing: It is not a great idea. And it will be unpopular with players and an inconvenience for fans. But the NFL needs to keep Amazon happy for obvious reasons. And the parameters of flexing — a one-year trial where games in Weeks 13-17 can be changed with 28 days notice, and only two dates at most can be impacted — are as reasonable as they could be.

Our two cents: The NFL used to lean on divisional matchups on Thursday nights. They should go back to doing that and actually offer Amazon some of the prime inventory that CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC typically get to hoard. One, it’s hard for a late-season divisional game to not be relevant to the playoff race. That lessens the chances of a flex. And two, if you are going to start ripping up the schedule to that extent, it will be easier for all involved if most of the changes occur with divisional matchups.

Yes, flexing Thursday games stinks for everyone. But the NFL will always prioritize the almighty dollar.

