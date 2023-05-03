While it’s only the month of May, life is pretty good as a Jets fan right now. The Aaron Rodgers trade is finally complete, and we’ve even gotten a glimpse of him throwing footballs to his new receivers. One of those includes the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson.

Here’s a glimpse of that connection, in all its glory:

This relationship has only just begun. However, there are many people hoping it’ll be a fruitful one while Rodgers lines up under center for Gang Green. A first impression is very important, and it seems like the veteran signal-caller is really looking forward to working with Wilson.

Mostly because he’s already compared him to his former teammate — and one of the league’s best wide receivers right now — Davante Adams. Here’s what he had to say about it during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via Bleacher Report):

Obviously Garrett, he’s a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like, ‘Wow.’ His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks. There’s another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody, but the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to 17 here is pretty similar.

If Wilson blossoms into the next Davante Adams, I think everyone associated with the Jets would be absolutely thrilled, right? Just based on Wilson’s rookie production, it’s hard to not be optimistic about his sky-high ceiling.

I mean, let’s be honest. The man caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards (a Jets rookie receiver record) and four touchdowns with a mixture of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Chris Streveler under center.

What’s on tap for the 22-year-old in the fall? Hopefully more of everything, especially celebrations in the end zone. During his eight years in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Adams enjoyed five years of 10-plus touchdowns. All of them came within a six-year span between 2016 and 2021.

The sky was already the limit for Wilson after an impressive rookie year. But with a real quarterback under center? Phew, we’ll see what happens.

