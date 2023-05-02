The phrase “Game 7” is the best there is in sports. The Rangers and Devils played a Game 7 to decide their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night. It didn’t go well for New York, and many people were probably shocked it even got to that point. We can assume WFAN/SNY host Sal Licata is one of those fans.

New York won each of its first two matchups (on the road, nonetheless) against New Jersey to take an early 2-0 series lead. With the series shifting back to Madison Square Garden, it’s easy to see why Rangers fans were feeling confident.

Once the buzzer sounded to end Game 2, Licata broke the cardinal rule of Twitter. Whenever you want to tweet something, just don’t. Since he ignored that rule, this happened:

I thought the Devils were good? Lmfao! I was never scared of them. Never. Two DOMINANT wins to start the Postseason. The boys are ready. #LGR!!!! — Sal Licata (@sal_licata) April 21, 2023

Of course, the Devils won four of the next five games to advance. And in those four victories, they held the Rangers to just two goals. Naturally, now that the above take has gone freezing cold, Sal has earned himself another spot in internet history:

I don’t have the receipts to share here. However, my guess is this isn’t his first time appearing on that Twitter account.

If you’re a Mets fan, you can at least hope Licata is only allowed one jinx per year. Nobody can forget him saying this at the end of May last season:

"THE NL EAST IS OVER" – @sal_licata on Baseball Night in New York pic.twitter.com/caPEQM4w6w — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2022

Narrator: The NL East was indeed, not over yet.

Or, should we hope Sal can keep it rolling with the jinxes? As the Braves went up big early in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader, he tweeted this:

The NL East is over — Sal Licata (@sal_licata) May 1, 2023

We see what he’s trying to do here, and I don’t blame him. He clearly sees the power his words hold with the Sports Gods. If the script calls for the Mets to chase Atlanta for most of this season and overtake them at the end, I’m all for it.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. You know, because if anything at all is clear, nothing is close to being over yet.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.