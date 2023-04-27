Yankees’ Aaron Judge is definitely maybe OK: ‘Just a little grab in the hip area’

Try to follow along here.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made an awkward head-first slide in Wednesday’s win over the Twins. He woke up Thursday morning and said “the whole right side” of his body was “a little locked up.” But he still played against the Rangers, only to exit the game with what the team called “right hip discomfort” in the fourth inning after his second at-bat.

And now? Judge says it it “wasn’t anything crazy” and that “I’m not too concerned about it.”

“Just a little grab in the hip area,” he said after the Bombers’ 4-2 win. But … he also expects to take “a couple of days” off. And will he play the rest of the weekend in Arlington?

“I don’t have the answer to that,” Judge said. “We’ll take it day-to-day and see how things go.”

First thought: Why did Judge play if he was already feeling something?

Second thought: The Yankees will be colossally screwed if Judge misses any extended period of time. The bottom half of their lineup belongs in the Atlantic League, much less Triple-A.

Third thought: Aaron Hicks is never leaving.

Fourth thought: Judge’s historic 2022 made us all overlook his injury history. But it is still there.

