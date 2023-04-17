In hindsight, this was inevitable.

Giancarlo Stanton’s hamstring tear is a problem for the Yankees for myriad reasons. Among them: The injury likely ensures Aaron Hicks will be on the roster indefinitely. Which means the avalanche of boos and strikeouts will continue. And it will get worse, actually, because he will play more.

Oh, joy.

Stanton will likely be out at least 4-6 weeks, according to The Athletic. Given he is made of Steuben glass, it will likely be longer. And when he does return, he’ll probably be exclusively a designated hitter. That means the Yankees will not be able to shed an outfielder when Harrison Bader comes off the injured list in the coming days. And they may not even be able to jettison one when Stanton returns, whenever that is.

Yankees-Twins takeaways: Gerrit Cole proves he’s a dominant ace

So the Yankees will keep Hicks around. They’ll say it is because of his defense while expressing empty optimism his revival at the plate is right around the corner. But let’s be real: Hicks will stay because he’s owed $30 million more and general manager Brian Cashman does not admit defeat easily. Sorry, Willie Calhoun. Better stay hot, Franchy Cordero. You should be OK, Oswaldo Cabrera.

Hicks is batting .136 (3-for-22) after striking out three times in Sunday’s win over the Twins. He has become Joey Gallo 2.0. The humane and productive thing to do would be to trade him to a mid- or small-market team or designate him for assignment. Because Hicks’ existence in pinstripes is hopelessly toxic, as it was for Gallo. But the Yankees defied all logic last season and refused to move Gallo until the trade deadline. It looks like they will do the same with Hicks now. If they even get rid of him at all.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.