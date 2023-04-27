It is not difficult to get carried away with Knicks possibilities right now.

They just routed the Cavaliers in five games to win their first playoff series in a decade. They will be favored in a surprise second-round matchup with the Heat, who just upset the top-seeded Bucks. Win that and they have a puncher’s chance in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics (or Hawks) or 76ers. And then …

MORE: Knicks-Cavaliers Game 5 takeaways

Waituhsekin. Mike Francesa wants you to stop right there.

“I’m not trying to paint this team as any championship team,” the WFAN legend said while offering praise on his BetRivers podcast after the Knicks’ Game 5 win over Cleveland.

“They’re not a championship team. They have their issues. There are plenty of nights they can’t make an outside shot. There are plenty of nights where they are going to hurt for scoring, there are plenty of nights where they are going to get exposed in areas. We know that. But one thing we do know about this club is that they are going to dig down and they are going to compete.”

Don’t get him wrong. Francesa loves the edge Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have brought. But he just does not see them winning a title. Which is quite fair, of course.

“This team has a will and it has a competitive edge that you’re really starting to like, Francesa said.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.