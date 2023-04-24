It has happened. The Jets have their new starting quarterback — the franchise’s best since the Joe Namath era. Aaron Rodgers is on his way to Florham Park, and it’s by way of a mega trade deal involving various draft picks.

So, it turns out that the 49ers (or some other NFL team) aren’t going to steal Rodgers from under New York’s nose after all.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets are sending a haul that includes this year’s No. 13 overall pick, No. 42 overall pick (second round), No. 207 overall pick (sixth), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the team’s offensive plays.

In return, the Jets are getting their new star passer, the 2023 No. 15 and 170 (fifth round) overall picks. So, they could still land one of the draft’s top offensive tackles in the first round, what they likely had planned to do.

