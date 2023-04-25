The 2023 NFL draft is inching closer.

Soon enough, Giants general manager Joe Schoen will need to choose whether to take a cornerback or wide receiver in the first round. And how early he’ll need to address the offensive line.

We decide that, and more, using Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator:

Round 1, Pick 25: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

The favored outcome for this draft is the Giants taking a wide receiver at No. 25 overall. But there are too many question marks at cornerback for Schoen to pass up on Emmanuel Forbes.

Adoree’ Jackson will start on one side and has one year remaining on his contract. The other starting boundary corner spot doesn’t have any intriguing options, with Aaron Robinson (third year), Rodarius Williams (third), and Cor’Dale Flott (second) headlining the group.

Forbes would be an instant starter, which could come with growing pains. But the Giants might not have much of a choice.

Round 2, Pick 57: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Wide receiver can wait. The Giants need one, yes. But given the moves they’ve already made at the position this offseason, you can argue center is a bigger need in the second round. And taking Tippmann would be an incredible value pick at No. 57. Tippmann is one of the top centers in this draft after starting 22 games at center for Wisconsin over the last two seasons. He allowed just one sack and five pressures all of last year.

Round 3, Pick 89: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Finally, the Giants take a wide receiver. Perry could play a specific role in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, given his unique traits. While the Giants have prioritized the slot receiver position, Perry is a 6-foot-3 split end who has a knack for the end zone, something the Giants have missed in recent years. Perry caught 26 touchdowns combined over his final two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Round 4, Pick 128: S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Julian Love is gone and the Giants are set to start Xavier McKinney and either Jason Pinnock or Bobby McCain at safety. But after an up-and-down rookie season for Dane Belton, the depth is questionable. Hickman totaled 99 tackles for Ohio State in 2021 and can be a physical box safety to complement McKinney’s coverage skills.

Round 5, Pick 160: DT Jaxon Player, Baylor

The Giants have signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson this offseason, but they need another depth piece on the defensive line. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams played 82% and 75% of the defensive snaps last year, respectively. That can’t happen again.

So with the No. 160 pick, we have the Giants fixing that issue. Before transferring to Baylor, Player totaled 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks for Tulsa in 2021. While he would initially provide depth, Player could eventually grow into a starting option if Williams is gone after this season.

Round 5, Pick 172: LB Jalen Graham, Purdue

Depth is also needed at linebacker. The Giants signed Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract and are returning Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, and Jarrad Davis. But McFadden was inconsistent and Beavers missed the entire season after a preseason ACL tear. So New York would be best suited rounding out the group with one more reserve. Graham was effective in the run game and totaled 52 tackles in only nine games for Purdue last season.

Round 6, Pick 209: DE Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

Coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy defense could add another body to back up Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Incoom fits in best as a defensive end. He recorded 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss last season, so the talent is there.

Round 7, Pick 240: G Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

With the first of three seventh-round picks, we have the Giants adding depth to the guard spot. While right guard Nick Glowinski is the team’s top interior lineman, left guard Josh Ezeudu is still young. So depth is crucial here. Carvin would be a good player on which to take a flier. He faced NFL-caliber talent at Tennessee, so there’s potential.

Round 7, Pick 243: RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

The Giants add a multi-faceted running back at No. 243 in Evan Hull. The Northwestern product rushed for 913 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 55 balls for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season. So Daboll could use him in a variety of ways.

Round 7, Pick 254: CB Latavious Brini, Arkansas

Brini tallied 55 total tackles for Arkansas last year and has decent size at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. These physical traits could make him a decent depth option in the slot.

Follow ESNY on Twitter @elitesportsny