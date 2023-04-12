Longtime WFAN host Rick Wolff dies at 71

Rick Wolff, who hosted the Sunday morning “Sports Edge” program on WFAN, died Monday. He was 71. His family said he passed away after “a brief battle with brain cancer.”

Wolff — the son of legendary broadcaster Bob Wolff — hosted his youth sports-focused show for over 20 years. Most WFAN listeners will remember the program for its earworm bumper music and the fact it preceded Mike Francesa’s Sunday NFL show during football season.

“Very sad news to hear about the passing of Rick Wolff,” Francesa tweeted. “For many years his popular Sports Edge program proceeded my NFL Now program on the Fan. Like his father, Bob, who was a good friend, he was every inch a gentleman. He will be missed.”

Wolff’s resume was remarkable. A former Detroit Tigers farmhand, he graduated from Harvard with a psychology degree and was the Cleveland Indians’ first roving sports psychologist. He was also a head baseball coach at Mercy College, wrote for Sports Illustrated and other publications and authored or co-authored 18 books on sports parenting. Wolff also edited books, including Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and other bestsellers.

Wolff is survived by his wife, Trish, his three children and their spouses and three grandchildren.

“An exceptionally kind man,” former WFAN host Chris Carlin tweeted. “Deepest condolences to Rick’s family and friends.”

Tweeted former WFAN host Marc Malusis: “Just terribly sad news to hear of the passing of Rick Wolff. He was a great guy and his focus on youth sports on WFAN on Sunday mornings was a fantastic listen. Gone way too soon.”

