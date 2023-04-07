The Mets began their 2023 campaign with a seven-game road trip. While baseball in March/April can be tricky from a weather perspective, there was certainty for New York since the club played in two stadiums with retractable roofs.

Heading home to Citi Field, where there’s no roof, has already moved the home opener from Thursday to Friday. But, it looks like we’re ready for baseball in Flushing. Below is what the probable starting pitcher matchups look like for the Mets’ second three-game set against the Miami Marlins this year.

Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Edward Cabrera

Tylor Megill takes his second turn through the rotation in place of Justin Verlander. This is also the second time the right-hander is getting the honor of starting a Mets Opening Day game. In grabbing his first win of the year last Saturday, Megill allowed two runs on six hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Edward Cabrera also gets his second start of the year. Once again, it’s against the Mets, and once again, he’s opposite Megill. Cabrera allowed just two runs on two hits and two strikeouts, but his control was a problem. He walked six hitters across four innings of work.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Trevor Rogers

Kodai Senga got a lot of firsts out of the way on Sunday at loanDepot Park. His MLB debut is in the books, and he’ll hopefully feel a little more comfortable at the beginning of his second career start. The Marlins probably aren’t happy to see him again, though. Senga struck out eight batters through 5.1 innings in his last appearance (all with his Ghost Fork).

Trevor Rogers didn’t fare as well in his first start of 2023. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. The southpaw will give it another go on Saturday in Flushing.

Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. TBD

Carlos Carrasco is set to make his 2023 home debut in the series finale. He’s the only active Mets starting pitcher that hasn’t yet faced the Marlins this year. His first start instead came against the Milwaukee Brewers, which didn’t go well at all. The veteran hurler hasn’t performed well at American Family Field since joining the club.

He’s hoping things go differently at Citi Field. Cookie was 9-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 91 innings at home in 2022.

At the original time of publishing, the Marlins haven’t announced a starter for the series finale. Once they do, we’ll provide that information here.

