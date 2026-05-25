BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Mets-Reds, Any MLB Game

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Listen, if you’re stepping up to the plate to bet the diamond this season, you need absolute maximum value. The BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 gives new users exactly that, and the beauty is it applies to any Memorial Day MLB game on the board.

But if you want to jumpstart your bankroll tonight, we’re zeroing in on the Cincinnati Reds heading to Queens to battle the New York Mets. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a choice: bet $10 to get $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins, or grab a $1,500 First Bet offer. Everyone else in legal online sports betting states? You get that massive $1,500 First Bet offer, which refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets up to $1,500. Let’s cut the chit-chat and dig into the edge.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB Matchups

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) ESNY1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Depending on your zip code, this BetMGM bonus code unlocks one of two elite sign-up promos for this Reds-Mets showdown—or whatever MLB clash you’re eyeing. New players physically sitting in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) get the ultimate luxury of choice. Option A: A “Bet $10, Get $150” promo that drops $150 in bonus bets into your account if your first $10 moneyline wager actually hits. Option B: The heavy-hitting $1,500 First Bet offer, letting you fire up to $1,500 on your initial ticket, knowing you’ll get your stake fully refunded in bonus bets if it bricks.

For the rest of the eligible US betting map outside those four states, BetMGM exclusively rolls out the $1,500 First Bet offer. It’s premium bankroll insurance. If your first read on this matchup goes sideways, you’re instantly restocked with bonus bets to keep you in the fight.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets

The New York Mets (22-31) host the Cincinnati Reds (27-25) at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, NY. This non-conference clash is on the docket for May 25, 2026, at 8:10 PM UTC. While TV networks and direct playoff implications aren’t etched in stone just yet for this specific matchup, the underlying metrics give us plenty to chew on.

Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cincinnati Reds New York Mets Moneyline +120 -143 Total Over 7.5 (-102) Under 7.5 (-118) Runline +1.5 (-182) -1.5 (+150)

Let’s get granular here. The New York Mets are laying home chalk at -143, but blindly backing them based on stadium location is a fantastic way to light your money on fire. The Mets are a miserable 15-18 when favored this season—a measly 45.5% win rate when the oddsmakers expect them to take care of business. On the flip side, the Cincinnati Reds are a highly resilient underdog, cashing at plus-money in 15 of their 31 games in that spot (48.4%). Point being: there is real, mathematical edge on the visitors.

Offensively, Cincinnati is simply out-classing New York right now. These aren’t just empty numbers; they tell a story of a Reds lineup that mashes. They’ve plated 229 runs with a .703 OPS and 216 RBIs. The Mets? An anemic 206 runs, a .642 OPS, and 196 RBIs. If you’re looking at the total, note that the Reds have smashed the Over in 61.29% of their games as an underdog. The Mets, meanwhile, have only seen the Over cash 48.48% of the time as a favorite. When Cincinnati gets doubted, their bats wake up. Bet accordingly.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets first pitch requires just a few simple steps: