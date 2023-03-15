Team Puerto Rico is facing off against the Dominican Republic in a win-or-go-home situation for their World Baseball Classic lives. So far, Francisco Lindor and Puerto Rico have controlled the matchup.

Lindor stepped up to the plate with a 4-1 lead and an RBI single already on his ledger. He lined another ball up the middle to Julio Rodriguez in center field. It skipped past the Seattle Mariners star, starting a foot race that Lindor eventually won.

LINDOR MAKES IT ALL THE WAY AROUND THE BASES!! WOW!!! 📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/IYNLDaOllE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

Later in the frame, the FOX broadcast said Lindor made it around the bases in 15 seconds. That man is freakin’ fast, folks.

This is just the makings of another huge game for the Mets shortstop, who has had a terrific spring between Grapefruit League action and the WBC. And after a record-breaking campaign for New York in 2022, he’s no doubt looking for more once he gets back to donning the Orange and Blue in 2023.

