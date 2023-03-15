francisco lindor wbc
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Team Puerto Rico is facing off against the Dominican Republic in a win-or-go-home situation for their World Baseball Classic lives. So far, Francisco Lindor and Puerto Rico have controlled the matchup.

Lindor stepped up to the plate with a 4-1 lead and an RBI single already on his ledger. He lined another ball up the middle to Julio Rodriguez in center field. It skipped past the Seattle Mariners star, starting a foot race that Lindor eventually won.

Later in the frame, the FOX broadcast said Lindor made it around the bases in 15 seconds. That man is freakin’ fast, folks.

This is just the makings of another huge game for the Mets shortstop, who has had a terrific spring between Grapefruit League action and the WBC. And after a record-breaking campaign for New York in 2022, he’s no doubt looking for more once he gets back to donning the Orange and Blue in 2023.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

