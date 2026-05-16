theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: Get $1,000 Bonus for Mets-Yankees, MLB, MMA

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Baseball fans gearing up for today’s clash between the New York Yankees and New York Mets or tonight’s MMA on Netflix card can unlock tremendous value using the latest theScore Bet promo code ELITE.

Right now, new theScore Bet customers can claim a $1,000 Bet Reset, which allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. This lucrative welcome offer provides a massive safety net right out of the gate.

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE Key Details

New theScore Bet customers looking to wager on tonight’s matchup between the Yankees and Mets can take advantage of this highly flexible promotion without needing to manually opt in. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

You do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. While maximizing the offer requires a $1,000 first wager, any initial bet amount below that threshold is fully eligible to be refunded in bonus funds should it fall short. If your qualifying wager settles as a loss, your account will be credited within 72 hours.

Rather than issuing the refund as a single lump sum, theScore Bet conveniently divides the bonus into five separate bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. This structure provides the freedom to spread your bonus funds across multiple games or markets rather than risking it all at once.

Note that these bonus bets are time-sensitive and must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo on New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-115) / New York Mets (-105)

New York Yankees (-115) / New York Mets (-105) Runline: New York Yankees -1.5 (+135) / New York Mets +1.5 (-159)

New York Yankees -1.5 (+135) / New York Mets +1.5 (-159) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

If you are looking to place a wager on the outright winner of this matchup, the New York Yankees enter as slight road favorites at -115 on the moneyline. A $10 bet on the Yankees would return $8.70 in profit for a total payout of $18.70. If you scale that up and place a $1,000 bet on New York to win on the road, your potential profit would be $869.57. Conversely, backing the home underdog New York Mets at -105 means a $10 wager nets $9.52 in winnings. A $1,000 bet on the Mets’ moneyline would yield a solid $952.38 profit if they pull off the victory at Citi Field.

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset before tonight’s Yankees vs. Mets matchup, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: You must use the promo code ELITE when registering, regardless of which specific market or offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code ELITE, simply place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager on the Yankees, Mets, or any other market settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum.