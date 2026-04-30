Pete Alonso: I don’t hate Mets for moving on

Jamie Sabau | Imagn Images

Pete Alonso will be back in the Big Apple this weekend when the Orioles play the Yankees in the Bronx.

The former Mets slugger said he returns to the city without ill will against the Amazins, who let him walk this offseason. Alonso even told The Post he believes the Mets appreciated his contributions “100%.”

Just because an organization wants to go a different way doesn’t mean that they didn’t appreciate what I did there. I gave everything I had every single day, and I performed. I had, again, incredible teammates.

I can’t look back and be disgruntled. I have some of the best memories wearing that uniform, being in the locker room with those guys. I have friends for life and people who have really made a positive impact on my life. It’s time to go. It’s fine.

It’s still hard to believe the Mets let their beloved all-time home run leader wear another uniform, even if his contract may have aged poorly. But that’s the Mets. And they and embattled GM David Stearns have far bigger issues these days.