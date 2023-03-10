We’ve been waiting a while for an answer. It seems like we might be in the final hours before finding out if Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets. Maybe.

New York had a discussion with the quarterback on Monday. Then, a Jets contingent hopped on Woody Johnson’s private plane to woo Rodgers in person. Now that they’re back, it’s time to wait. Jets players have been very publicly recruiting the four-time NFL MVP to green-light a trade to New York.

One of the dudes who has been most active in this public recruiting has been cornerback — and Defensive Rookie of the Year — Sauce Gardner. Once news dropped about a face-to-face meeting, he said this:

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

This was probably a joke, right? I mean — Sauce really loves that cheesehead he stole after the Jets’ Week 6 win at Lambeau Field.

However, Gardner started using it as an opportunity to promote his new YouTube page:

His first YouTube video dropped on Thursday night. And yes, Sauce Gardner actually did burn the cheesehead. Fellow standout 2022 rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall also helped him in getting it done.

You can watch the full video below. It’s about five minutes long, and it’s complete with the trio openly talking about how awesome having Rodgers on the team would be. Zach Wilson…look away, bro.

Between this, the Jets clearing some salary cap space recently, and desperately trying to connect dots on potential clues, everyone better hope this actually happens. It’d now seem ridiculous if Rodgers decides to retire or stay in Green Bay because New York would then have to resort to Plan C for a new quarterback.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.