The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Arizona. It’s the second Lombardi Trophy in three years for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There are plenty who weren’t surprised by what ultimately transpired this season. I don’t think you can count former Jets linebacker Bart Scott as one of those people.

After the initial phase of NFL free agency last march, Scott made this bold prediction about the Chiefs:

So, yea, Scott said this back in March 2022 and then repeated the same bold prediction a few months later. Once the season got underway, the Chiefs went into that Week 8 bye with a 5-2 record. The Former linebacker was already trying to walk back this ridiculous prediction at that point (quote via FOX KC):

He still has Andy Reid, he’s comfortable. He has Travis Kelce who is a No. 1 weapon. Tyreek Hill went to a new environment, a losing culture and he’s exceeded expectations. When you have Patrick Mahomes and the environment he’s in, they’re always a Super Bowl contender.

Ah, yes — they’re always a Super Bowl contender, but they wouldn’t make the playoffs? And sure, the AFC West looked like a rough division to be in at the start of the year. But that’s why they play the game, folks.

When initially making that prediction, Scott said Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert weren’t that far off from Mahomes in terms of quarterback play. After watching what he did this year, which included his second league MVP and second Super Bowl MVP, we can toss that take out the window, too.

If Scott didn’t think the Chiefs would make the playoffs this past season, who did he think was for the AFC? Here’s what it looked like:

Bart Scott picked his seven teams to make the playoffs in the AFC next season … and the Chiefs weren’t one of them 🤯 🏈: https://t.co/pB84iQKRla pic.twitter.com/85Phe5v82b — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2022

In hindsight, picking the Broncos, Colts, and Browns just looks silly. But then again, the perception was different before Week 1 kicked off.

Saying the Chiefs won’t win the Super Bowl is one thing, but no playoffs at all? Kansas City has reached the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. Outside of those two titles, they’ve played in the AFC Championship five straight times now.

To channel Scott himself, we “CAN’T WAIT” for his 2023 preseason predictions.

