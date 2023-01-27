Joe Judge reportedly rankled many folks in Patriotsland. But Bill Belichick is not exiling him from the kingdom.

From The Athletic:

Joe Judge, who was the quarterbacks coach this season, will return to the (New England) coaching staff in a different role that has yet to be determined. Judge is one of a number of Patriots coaches who will be in Las Vegas in the coming days for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The report comes after the former Giants coach got hammered by a Boston Herald expose on the Patriots’ offensive dysfunction this season. Many of the criticisms lobbied against Judge sounded like carbon copies of his 2021 meltdown in the Meadowlands. From The Herald:

As (Matt) Patricia came under outside fire as the face of the offense, Judge drew increasing criticism from within. (Bill) Belichick would blast him in practice, and it wasn’t uncommon for Judge and (Mac) Jones to trade profanity-laced outbursts. Jones’ trust in his position coach was effectively non-existent.

“Mac didn’t like him,” one source said. “At all.”

“(Judge) would speak extra loudly in meetings, trying to project like he was the guy,” another source said. “And I think that kind of rubbed people the wrong way.”

“A lot of people were frustrated with (Judge),” a third added.

Judge had success as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator earlier in his career. It got him hired by the Giants. Perhaps he goes back to that? It would make sense.

