The Giants’ Divisional Round matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles brings some predictable storylines. But also, one that some may not have realized.

These squads squared off in Philly during Week 18. The Eagles won as New York rested its starters, and the Birds walked away with the NFC’s top playoff seed. Even with the Giants’ general lack of recent success against the Eagles, this might be exactly where Big Blue wants them.

Why is that? Well, facing top-seeded teams in the playoffs has been their specialty.

In 6 games against No. 1 seeds since the playoff restructuring in 1990, the Giants are a perfect 6-0. That 6-game win streak vs. No. 1 seeds is the longest by any franchise since the NFL began seeding playoff teams in 1975, according to @NFLResearch. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 18, 2023

That’s some pretty good juju to bring into this head-to-head matchup.

New York and Philly haven’t met in the playoffs since 2008, but they obviously see one another twice a year because they both reside in the NFC East. Over their last 20 regular-season matchups, the Giants are just 4-16. That includes getting swept in their two games this year. The Giants also haven’t won a game at the Linc since 2013.

But of course, the playoffs reset everything. It’s a new season and anything can happen. The Giants have been playing with house money for a few weeks now. Nobody expected them to be a legitimate playoff contender back in August, let alone being just one win away from the NFC Championship Game. Matching up with a familiar foe like the Eagles gives New York an opportunity to exorcise some demons with another upset.

Which Giants team will we see on Saturday night…the one that got absolutely pummelled at MetLife Stadium 48-22 or the one that played hard with mostly backups in a 23-16 regular-season finale loss? Based on how head coach Brian Daboll has approached everything this year, we should expect the squad to be ready for battle.

