The Mets will apparently still have Mets things happen to them, even in the Steve Cohen era.

The Amazins’ stunning Carlos Correa coup is now in question. The Mets, like the Giants before them, have concerns about the All-Star’s physical, according to The Athletic.

From the report:

The New York Mets, like the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week, have raised concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired lower right leg, potentially jeopardizing their 12-year, $315 million agreement with the star shortstop, according to people briefed on the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

(…)

Correa, 28, required arthroscopic surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and minor ligament damage after he hit an RBI triple and his spike got stuck on the bag in June 2014, when he was 19 and still in the minor leagues with the Astros. Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said at the time Correa’s fracture was nearer to the ankle than his knee.

The entire situation is is very complicated, as The Athletic’s report lays out in detail. But to get down to brass tax: The early read based on all the available information suggests Correa will still sign with the Mets, for myriad reasons.

Cohen would have egg on his face if the deal blows up. He would be susceptible to losing any grievance case thanks to his comments about Correa to The Post. And Correa and super agent Scott Boras would have a very hard time finding a third team to commit over $300 million to him. And the greatest risk for Correa would be to take another short-term deal like he just had with the Twins.

The deal could always be amended to protect the Mets, but even that seems unlikely. There is no indication Correa’s right leg has ever been an issue since his recovery nearly a decade ago. There may be an elevated injury risk down the road, but not an irresponsible one to accept. And that is part of the general cost of business when you give a guy a 12-year deal that ends when they are 40. Which is one Cohen clearly has no issue with.

MORE ON ESNY:

• It’s been 37 years since Sly Stallone single-handedly ended Cold War

• Mike Francesa blasts Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He has sunk the entire team’

• How good are things for Nets? Kevin Durant is making trade jokes

• When does Commanders’ Dan Snyder drag Lombardi Trophy around parking lot?

• Steinbrenner would have ‘fought fire with fire’ vs. Cohen, Francesa says

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]