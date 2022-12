By

New York Giants

MORE ON ESNY:

• Giants humiliated by Eagles as late-season tailspin continues

• Jets’ playoff hopes take another hit in Week 14 loss to Bills

• Kodai Senga may not be Mets’ final big splash this offseason

• Who are Yankees competing with for Carlos Rodon?

• How many times have Giants, Jets both made NFL playoffs?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]