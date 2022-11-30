Just add another thing to the “stuff we didn’t expect to be talking about the Jets this season” list. Quarterback Mike White will be leading New York into Minnesota to face the 9-2 Vikings on Sunday. That’s the sole focus for Gang Green right now, but not for everybody.

Television networks — like NBC — are already looking ahead to Week 14. They have an opportunity to flex one game to primetime for Sunday Night Football. With a juicy matchup between the Bills and Jets in Buffalo on the schedule, NBC obviously felt that was the best game to feature.

That’s not going to happen, though. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers were instead flexed to Sunday night because CBS didn’t let it happen. Each network has the ability to protect one game from getting flexed. With NBC wanting New York-Buffalo, CBS decided it was too valuable to surrender.

Before Week 1, the over/under for Jets 2022 wins was set at 6.5. Adam Schein said the season was over before it even started, stating New York would go 0-7 out of the gate. Both of those things were wrong. Instead of playing meaningless football in December and not being viewed as a priority by TV networks, the opposite has happened for the Jets.

Just another reason why it’s good to be a fan of Gang Green right now, folks.

Not only has New York outperformed many expectations, but they’ve been fun to watch. The defense has proven to be ready for the playoffs. The only thing holding this squad back was the quarterback play. If White is able to keep the momentum he created against the Chicago Bears going, then that will no longer be a problem.

In just the span of a few months, the Jets have gone from a rebuilding club that wasn’t getting enough respect (in their eyes) to being viewed as must-watch TV while playing in games that have postseason implications.

Life comes at you fast. Just make sure you hold onto the receipts in case you need to prove a point later on.

