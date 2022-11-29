[White] is a franchise quarterback! If you’re going to sit there and wait for a guy who has obviously shown he’s not capable of playing this kind of football. It went from an anemic offense to, ‘Oh my god, look how many playmakers they have on the field.’ Everybody was saying the season was lost. Wait until Breece Hall comes back [next year].

Sherman knows a thing or two about being an afterthought on draft day and becoming a household name at cornerback. He was also a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 out of Stanford.

This opinion from Sherman is mostly shared by WFAN’s Joe Beningo, who wants to keep seeing White line up under center for the Jets moving forward. Is it a little too early to anoint Mike White as the Jets’ quarterback of the future? Well, yes — of course it is. He’s only appeared in six games, with four of them being starts. It’s similar to people saying it was too early to judge Wilson’s future after 13 games as a rookie in 2021.

But if White keeps the good vibes going in the locker room, the Jets won’t have a choice other than to let him continue running with the opportunity.

