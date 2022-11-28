Is Zach Wilson about to be Wally Pipped by Mike White? If his performance during the Jets’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 12 is any indication, that’s exactly what’s about to happen.

The rain was falling fast and furious at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. That didn’t stop White from producing at a level Gang Green hasn’t seen at home since the days of Joe Namath, though.

One last SUN night note on Jets' win over CHI. Mike White's 149.26 passer rating today was 5th-best by a Jets starting QB w/ at least 20 pass atts in franchise history and 2nd-best in a home gm. Best at home: Joe Namath's 149.31 rating in Jets' 38-28 win over Patriots in 1966. pic.twitter.com/lx6oQvVqZf — Randy Lange (@rlangejets) November 28, 2022

Not long ago, Wilson was the one getting compared to Namath by former Jets head coach Rex Ryan. But that was simply his level of skill and potential. White went out and actually played to that level in his first start of the season.

As you can imagine, White was cooking at pretty much every opportunity at MetLife. He completed nearly 80% of his passes (22 of 28) for 315 yards and three touchdowns. If he found the end zone once more, he would’ve equaled the number of touchdown passes Wilson has collected through seven games this season.

As if his Week 12 performance already wasn’t enough, former NFL head coach Mike Martz is comparing the Jets’ situation with that of the St. Louis Rams when Kurt Warner took over:

"This feels to me, a little bit, like the @kurt13warner story." 👀 The #Jets are rallying around @MikeWhiteQB and they are playing good football #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/jOPg5klp9X — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 27, 2022

This is a lot for White to live up to after just one start. The situation will get a little more difficult over the next couple of weeks, too. As it currently stands, New York is taking residence in the AFC’s final playoff spot. The New England Patriots are on the outside looking in, but just one game behind them.

New York will try to remain in control of its destiny in Week 13 with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, the Jets will travel to Buffalo in Week 14 to face the Bills. It’s been only one game, but White’s presence under center has seemingly changed the dynamic surrounding the Jets.

Gang Green will keep riding this momentum for as long as it takes them. Everybody within the building hopes it’ll continue on into January for the first time since 2010.

