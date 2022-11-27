It’s raining pretty hard at MetLife Stadium during the Jets-Bears Week 12 matchup. Gang Green’s offense has been able to function quite nicely with quarterback Mike White leading the way. However, the precipitation led to a funny-looking play on a botched field goal attempt from New York.

The snap was fumbled, and then that’s when the fumblerooski party began. The Bears immediately picked up the loose ball, but they proceeded to cough it up twice before Chicago landed on it for good. This was technically an incomplete pass, but it was still funny to watch. Check it out:

That’s not something you see every day in the NFL. Such is life on the gridiron in the rain, though. The Jets’ defense came up with a big stop to give the ball back in the offense.

White got the ball in Garrett Wilson’s hands, and he did the rest of the work all the way to the end zone:

In less than one half of play, White has two touchdown passes. That’s half as many as Zach Wilson (four), who has played in seven games so far this season. White has completed 12-of-16 passes for 198 yards with those two scores. Both of the touchdown passes have been caught by Wilson. With that 54-yard score, the rookie wideout already has four catches for 86 yards on the day.

