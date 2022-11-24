The Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown on Thanksgiving since before World War 2.

No, that is not an exaggeration. It’s a fact.

The Giants have played 15 Turkey Day games — Thursday’s meeting with the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, will be the 16th. All of them have been on the road. And the Giants have not had an offensive player score a touchdown since 1938, when they tied the Brooklyn football Dodgers at Ebbets Field.

The stat comes with a bit of an asterisk. The Giants have rarely played on Thanksgiving in the NFL’s modern era. Thursday’s game at Dallas will be just the fifth time in the Super Bowl era. But the Giants have only mustered two combined touchdowns in those games, and both were defensive scores — Lawrence Taylor’s 97-yard interception return in a 1982 win at the Lions and Janoris Jenkins’ 53-yard pick-six in a 2017 loss at Washington.

The Giants are 7-5-3 all-time on Thanksgiving (1-3 in the Super Bowl era). They played regularly on the holiday in the late 1920s and the 1930s.

