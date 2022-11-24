The Giants look like a MASH unit as they head to Dallas for a much-anticipated Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys on Thursday (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). And the betting line proves it.

The Cowboys are a whopping 9.5-point favorite (line via Sports Betting Dime). But can the Giants dig deep and notch yet another upset win? Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor. This was already going to a rough game for the Giants. But having to deal with a bunch of injuries on a short week makes this an even tougher road matchup on Thanksgiving. I think New York has a chance to hang in for a while because that’s just what they’ve been doing, but the Cowboys will eventually pull away. Cowboys 31, Giants 13.

Danny Small, staff writer. The Giants’ coach might be turning into a pumpkin this week. After a strong start to the season, the Giants are starting to show some cracks in the foundation. Injuries are putting the Giants in a tough spot on the short week. The Cowboys are going to take advantage of the opportunity on Thanksgiving. Cowboys 31, Giants 17.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. It’s not often that the G-Men and Cowboys play on Thanksgiving, let alone when they’re both having good seasons. Dallas’ run game will give the Giants fits, but count on Brian Daboll’s team to be extra motivated. New York fights through the short week and gets a much-needed bounceback win in a squeaker. Giants 31, Cowboys 28.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. I simply cannot pick the Giants in this one. They are too injured, too run-centric to keep up with the Cowboys’ offense (25.1 points per game), and struggle too much against the run. Both teams are on a short week, sure. But given the health issues and the fact the Giants sport the weaker roster, it’s safe to say the Cowboys are snatching the Thanksgiving victory. Cowboys 31, Giants 16.

James Kratch, managing editor. There is a good chance we will look back at the loss to the Lions as the beginning of the end for the Giants. It’s too early to write them off, but the schedule will be brutal down the stretch and they are going to be down two valuable head-to-head tiebreakers (Dallas and the Seahawks) by the end of this one. Cowboys 28, Giants 13.

RECORDS TO DATE

T1-Musico: 12-8 against the spread, 11-9 straight-up.

T1-Small: 12-8, 11-9

3-Benjamin: 11-9, 12-8

4-Honey: 11-9, 11-9

5-Kratch: 10-10, 9-11

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]