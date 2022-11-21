This Giants season has begun to feel like the early moments of an election night.

A surprising result is beginning to take form. But there may still be a lot of votes for the other side out there.

The good news for the Giants after Sunday’s loss to the Lions: They still have a two-game lead on an NFC wild card berth. But things are almost assuredly about to get very tight. The remaining schedule:

• Thursday at Cowboys (7-3)

• Week 13 vs. Commanders (6-5)

• Week 14 vs. Eagles (9-1)

• Week 15 at Commanders (6-5)

• Week 16 at Vikings (8-2)

• Week 17 vs. Colts (4-6-1)

• Week 18 at Eagles (9-1)

Six games against teams with winning records. Five division games. Four road games. And then you throw in the rash of injuries and the lack of offensive punch. And the fact the Colts have been feisty since their stunning appointment of interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

The games against Washington will be critical. The Commanders have won two straight and five of six to thrust themselves into the playoff race. And they have a win over the Eagles in their back pocket. Even with a series split, the Giants could find themselves with tiebreaker issues. Especially if they get swept by Dallas.

Another issue to consider: The 49ers will move into first place in the NFC East with a win over the Cardinals on Monday night. That drops the Seahawks into the wild card pool. And while the Giants currently have a one-game lead on Seattle, the Seahawks own the tiebreaker.

The Giants need 10 wins to feel good about making the playoffs. Which is why the loss to Detroit was so devastating. If they had beaten the Lions, they would have been in very good shape to get two more wins. But now they need three in the stretch run. And that may be a bridge too far for this team in its current state.

