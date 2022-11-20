Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the Giants hasn’t been smooth. If we’re being honest, that’s probably the understatement of the century.

New York’s previous front-office regime signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract prior to the 2021 season. It’s been nothing short of a nightmare. His first year with Big Blue yielded just 37 catches on 76 targets for 537 yards and no touchdowns. This season has been even worse.

Golladay caught two passes for 22 yards in New York’s Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Between an injury and just a general lack of production, the wideout hadn’t caught a single pass since then. He only racked up five more targets heading into Week 11 against his former team, the Detroit Lions.

But, something magical happened during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted the veteran wideout…and he actually caught a pass! This was followed by a long (and somewhat sarcastic) ovation from the crowd:

Kenny Golladay caught a pass!!!! The crowd goes wild! pic.twitter.com/KdDwkjCkXd — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 20, 2022

This is the equivalent of fans at either Citi Field or Yankee Stadium applauding a pitcher for throwing a strike after walking the bases loaded on 12 straight pitches.

That reception from Golladay was the only time Jones targeted him during the first half. So, he at least headed into the locker room batting 1.000. He’ll need to do a little more before the crowd drops the sarcasm from its cheers, though.

Could he be the playmaker on offense the Giants desperately need? It’d be awesome if that actually happened. But based on what’s happened the past year and change, it’s hard to bank on that. That’s probably why Big Blue is entertaining the thought of signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., too.

