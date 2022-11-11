The best Maryland sports betting promos are available right now, even if sports fans can’t start placing legal wagers yet. There are four current promos that can help Maryland sports bettors start off on the right foot.

New players can pre-register with four of the best sportsbooks in the country to get the best Maryland sports betting promos. All in all, these promos will deliver $700 in bonus cash ahead of the state’s imminent launch.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Promos

We don’t have an exact date on when Maryland is going to give sports betting the green light, but we expect it to happen in the coming weeks. In the meantime, bettors can lock in four distinct promos and start acquiring bonus cash. DraftKings, PointsBet, FanDuel, and BetMGM are delivering these offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

There is nothing too complicated about this DraftKings Sportsbook for new bettors in Maryland. All it takes is an early sign-up to qualify for this $200 in bonus cash. New users who take advantage of this offer before launch will receive eight $25 free bets, which can be used on the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, college football, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, and more. It’s also important to note that anyone who grabs this offer will be eligible for another bonus on launch day.

Click here to pre-register with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in $200 in free bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $200 in Pre-Registration Bonuses

BetMGM Sportsbook is rounding out these Maryland sports betting promos with another $200 in free bets. There are no hoops to jump through to grab this offer and the bonus cash comes with no strings attached. Simply sign up early to guarantee yourself $200 in site credit. BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best options on the market for Maryland bettors and this massive pre-registration bonus is a great reason to get started.

BetMGM Sportsbook is delivering $200 in free bets to new bettors before Maryland’s official sports betting launch. Click here to get started.

PointsBet Maryland Promo: Secure $200 in Free Bets

PointsBet Maryland is going to be one of the most unique sportsbooks in the state. They have plenty to offer bettors between the typical lines and their unique PointsBetting option. With all that said, they are starting things off with a simple pre-registration offer. Simply sign up early to get $200 in free bets. After that, new users will only have to wait for the start of sports betting. PointsBet is another book that offers an early pre-launch bonus in addition to another bonus when sports betting goes live in Maryland.

New players can sign up with PointsBet Maryland and grab $200 in bonus cash. Click here and use promo code ESNYXLMD to pre-register.

Get $100 in Bonus Cash, NBA League Pass With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is delivering one of the most creative pre-registration bonuses out there for Maryland bettors. First things first, anyone who signs up will automatically earn $100 in free bets, which can be used on a wide variety of markets. However, in addition to this bonus cash, players will also get three months of NBA League Pass. This will provide sports fans with every NBA out-of-market game for the next three months. This is a great offer for any bettor, but basketball fans especially.

Click this link to pre-register with FanDuel Sportsbook in Maryland and get $200 in bonus cash.