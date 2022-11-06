Business is about to pick up for the New York Jets. They will host the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium as 12.5-point home underdogs (via Sports Betting Dime). Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor. Well, last week didn’t go how the Jets wanted. Their prize? Facing the most complete team they’ve seen all year, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets keep talking about having to do certain things — like getting Elijah Moore involved — but they’ve yet to do it. The defense is excellent, but the offense isn’t good right now, mostly because of Zach Wilson’s play under center. New York has also struggled mightily at home this year, and I don’t think it ends on Sunday. Bills 35, Jets 17.

Danny Small, staff writer. The sky is falling after the Jets lost at home to the Patriots. A team that many pundits picked to start the season 0-9 are sitting at 5-3 entering a game with nothing to lose. The Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but the Jets will bounce back after last week’s tough loss. Don’t be shocked when the Jets ground and pound their way to a tight victory at home. Jets 27, Bills 26.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. Zach Wilson, meet Josh Allen. He is the man who will see the Jets humbled for the second week in a row as Gang Green gets another hard snap back to reality. Sauce Gardner might make a big play or two on defense, but it’ll be a long day in Buffalo for Robert Saleh’s Jets. Bills 34, Jets 17.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. I can’t pick the Jets in this one. The Bills sport a Super Bowl roster, an elite quarterback, a great defense, and are well-coached. And the Jets have a mistake-prone quarterback and injuries across the board.The Bills are the better team in essentially all facets of the game. And while the Jets are more talented than they were in recent years, they’re not at Buffalo’s level just yet. Bills 30, Jets 17.

James Kratch, managing editor. What a brutal spot for the Jets. And it’s mostly of their own making. If they handle the Patriots last week, this is a gravy game. But they failed to do so, and now they are up against it. Lose here and they will be facing a crisis with a trip to Foxborough in two weeks and a collapse back down to .500 on the table. And to be clear, that is what they will need to grapple with when this game is in the books. But they will show enough fight to keep the heat manageable … for now, at least. Bills 31, Jets 21.

RECORDS TO DATE:

1-Musico: 11-5 against the spread, 10-6 straight-up.

2-Small: 10-6, 9-7

3-Benjamin: 9-7, 10-6

4-Honey: 9-7, 9-7

5-Kratch: 8-8, 7-9

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]