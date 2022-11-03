With a big night featuring football and baseball to get November rolling, the new Caesars Sportsbook NY offer gives you three ways to score. This supplies you with first bet insurance and Caesars Rewards credits. You can utilize this offer for your sport of choice, with NFL and MLB games amongst the list of options to consider.

New customers can get access to this Caesars Sportsbook NY offer. This will give you 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you place your first bet, and up to $1,250 back if it loses.

The selection of games to pick from includes the Thursday Night Football game between the Eagles and Texans, as well as Game 5 of the World Series. The Phillies and Astros split the first four games, with the series level entering tonight’s game in Philadelphia. This offer allows you to make multiple gains in different ways. Placing your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook NY, on either of these games, sets this in motion.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Offer Provides 3 Boosts

Customers will be making an immediate impact when they utilize this offer. This begins with two automatic gains when you make your first bet. These are 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. This gives you two ways to get more out of wagering with Caesars Sportsbook NY. Rewards Credits are a redeemable currency and Tier Credits measure your sportsbook user status, with these giving you the ability to score bonuses and tier-based perks.

The other part of this offer goes to work if your first bet loses. For example, you can place a wager on one of tonight’s games. While the aim is to obviously win your bet, using this offer has your back if it ends up losing. Wherever your wager ranges from $10 up to $1,250, a loss will result in you getting another single bet of the same amount. This ensures that you will not be left empty handed if your wager doesn’t go according to plan.

How to Get Started with Caesars Sportsbook NY

New Caesars Sportsbook NY customers can get this offer right now. Signing up and opening an account will give you first bet insurance as well as the pair of Caesars Rewards Credits. All you need to do is follow some easy steps. Here is what you need to do:

to unlock this Caesars Sportsbook NY offer. Create your Caesars Sportsbook account and make your first deposit.

Place your first bet on one of tonight’s games.

Remember, your first cash bet of up to $1,250 will qualify for this offer. If your bet settles as a loss, you will get the amount wagered back.

Monday Boosts

Using this Caesars Sportsbook NY offer isn’t the only offer you will be able to benefit from. Customers can get sport-specific boosts for a variety of bets. This includes an attention-worth boost for Thursday night’s games, which gives you a new and improved price Jalen Hurts to run for a touchdown and Bryce Harper to homer.

Click here to access this Caesars Sportsbook NY new customer offer. Place your first bet to get 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits and up to $1,250 back if your wager loses.