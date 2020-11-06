The Jets are 0-8 to begin the year, coming off a 35-9 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. And while they’re not as large of underdogs against the Patriots in Week 9 as they were last week (+19.5), it’s still a significant spread.

At this moment in time, the Jets are 7.5-point underdogs and are +310 on the moneyline in comparison to the Patriots’ -375. The total is currently set at over-under 42.0.

Sam Darnold is likely to play after taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss. The third-year quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 which sidelined him the following two games, and thus went for an MRI this week to see if he reaggravated the setback.

Fortunately, the MRI didn’t show any further damage to the shoulder, and per head coach Adam Gase, “it’s going to take a lot for [Darnold] to stay out of this game.”

Thus, albeit not 100%, expect Darnold to take part in this divisional matchup after he was limited in Friday’s practice.

Quinnen Williams’ chances at suiting up don’t look fantastic though, considering a hamstring injury kept him sidelined on Friday. Like Darnold, wideout Jamison Crowder was also limited Friday, citing a groin injury.

Bet the Jets +7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Bettors love the Pats -7.5

Per data courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, the majority of bettors are taking the Patriots to cover on Monday Night Football despite both the wide spread and the fact that they’re playing on the road. While 87% of the spread bets favor New England, the Patriots are additionally responsible for 94% of the handle in those regards.

The Pats are 3-4 against the spread this year and the Jets are a pitiful 1-7.

The number of bettors taking the Patriots with the spread likely altered the margin, which was originally at 7.0 points. The Jets injuries could’ve had something to do with the alteration as well.

What about the moneyline?

Just like with the spread, the majority of bettors like the Patriots to win outright.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, 55% of the moneyline bets and 64% of the handle favor the Patriots. New England is 2-5 overall while the Jets, as many know, are 0-8 ahead of Week 9.

The total can go either way

The odds on this game feature a fairly low but reasonable total, given the inability of either offense to put up a significant number of points on the board. Nonetheless, bettors seem to be sort of split on the matter.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, 41% of the bets are taking the over while 59% favor the under. The handle tells a tad bit different of a story though. Just 35% of the handle is towards the under as 65% is towards the over.

Bet on the over-under for Jets vs. Patriots with FanDuel Sportsbook here.

