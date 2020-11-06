The Giants have suffered two consecutive close losses, with the most recent one coming against the Buccaneers. They look to get back on track with a big road win over Washington this Sunday.

At the moment, the Giants are 2.5-point underdogs and are +115 on the moneyline in comparison to Washington’s -130. The total is currently set at over-under 42.5.

If there’s one team on the schedule the Giants can beat, it’s likely Washington. The Football Team gave the Giants their only win through the first half of the 2020 campaign — a 20-19 victory in Week 6.

That’s not to say it won’t be a close game though. Washington carries momentum after most recently defeating the Cowboys 25-3 in Week 7. Not to mention, Washington employs a tough defense that should provide issues for the Giants’ already-putrid offensive unit.

I still like the Giants though, given how they’ve fought in almost every game they’ve played.

Take the Giants with the Spread

The Giants enter as 2.5-point underdogs, as oddsmakers like Washington at FedEx Field. Nonetheless, I think the Giants will come away with the victory in this one given how they’ve played against some of the better teams in the league.

Don’t forget, Big Blue only lost to the Buccaneers by two, Rams by eight, Bears by four, and division-leading Eagles by one. If the Giants were able to keep those teams in check, they shouldn’t undergo many issues ousting a 2-5 Washington team.

I believe the Giants will win this game regardless of the spread anyway, so the +2.5 will just be the icing on the cake.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 5-3 this year against the spread, while Washington is 3-3-1. The Giants have additionally covered in each of their last nine road matchups with NFC opponents.

The majority of bettors like the Giants with the spread as well.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Giants are responsible for 67% of the spread bets and 85% of the handle.

Bet the Giants +2.5 with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Hammer the Under

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently over-under 42.5, and you should absolutely hammer the under.

The Giants and Washington are both very much below-average on the scoring front. While New York is 31st in the league with just 18.1 points per game, the Football Team sports the 30th-ranked scoring offense (19.0 average points).

Either defense has been relatively strong as well. Washington is allowing 23.6 points per game and the Giants are allowing 24.9, two marks that are in the top half of the league.

The under has hit in five of the Giants’ eight matchups in 2020 and four of the Football Team’s seven games.

Bettors don’t agree with me though, with 79% of the bets and 81% of the handle on FanDuel Sportsbook going towards the over. After all, the average total game points for the Giants and Washington are respectively 43.0 and 42.6, both of which are more than the current total of 42.5.

Nonetheless, given the strength of either defense and struggles in and around either offense, I would still hammer the under for this matchup.

Take the Giants to win outright

While I’m taking the Giants with the spread, I’m additionally picking them to win outright.

The Giants have won each of their last four meetings with the NFC East rival and have proven that if there’s one team they can beat, it’s Washington. I think Daniel Jones will step up after struggling against the Buccaneers and this defense will experience no problems keeping quarterback Kyle Allen in check.

It will be a close game given either team’s similar talent level, but the Giants should emerge victoriously within one possession.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, 82% of the moneyline bets favor the Giants. The same thing goes for 64% of the handle.

Giants vs. Washington Betting Pick

The Giants will come into this game motivated to get back on track after two straight defeats. Take the Giants to win outright and with the 2.5-point spread, as well as hammer the under. Final score: 21-17 Big Blue.

