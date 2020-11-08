The New York Jets have yet to win a game this season, and with Sam Darnold doubtful, a victory isn’t likely to arrive Monday night against the Patriots.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Patriots player prop bets and picks.

At 0-8, the Jets are back home at MetLife Stadium for a Week 9 matchup with the division-rival Patriots. Despite the fact that the Pats are on a four-game losing streak, oddsmakers don’t exactly like the Jets’ chances. The Jets are currently 9.5-point underdogs and are +350 on the moneyline in comparison to New England’s -420. Nonetheless, the player props across legal online sportsbooks are where this game becomes very intriguing from a betting standpoint.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses the most intriguing player prop bet, which involves Joe Flacco‘s passing-yard total.

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Flacco under 210.5 Passing Yards (-112)

With Darnold not likely to play, veteran backup Joe Flacco will notch his third start of the year. And while the Jets might have their three starting receivers all healthy for the first time in 2020, I can’t see Flacco surpassing the above mark through the air.

In his two starts earlier this year (Weeks 5 and 6), Flacco respectively threw 195 and 186 yards against the Cardinals and Dolphins, two teams who sport below-average secondaries. The Patriots, on the other hand, are in the top ten in pass defense, allowing 216.9 yards per game. They’re also still a strong unit even without Stephon Gilmore. Thus, expect Flacco to struggle mightily on Monday night.

Cam Newton to Score a TD (+120)

The Patriots will certainly find themselves down near the goal line at least a few times against this struggling Jets defense, and when they’re in that situation, their go-to play is a quarterback draw with Cam Newton.

This year, Newton has three times as many rushing touchdowns (six) as he does touchdown passes (two) and is also the Pats’ leading rusher with 298 yards on the ground. Thus, him notching a rushing score against the Jets won’t be an impossible scenario whatsoever.

Damiere Byrd over 3.5 Receptions (+105)

The Jets secondary is nowhere near a productive or successful unit, allowing 282.8 passing yards per game (29th in the league). Thus, expect Cam Newton to undergo a big game through the air, with Damiere Byrd earning a notable chunk of the targets.

Byrd is only averaging three catches per game, but Gang Green sports one of the worst secondaries the Patriots will face all year, which should help him find significant success.

Bet Joe Flacco under 210.5 passing yards on DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Cam Newton over 205.5 Passing Yards (-110)

As was mentioned previously (numerous times), the Jets aren’t great when it comes to defending the pass. Newton is due for a bounce-back game, and thus, no opportunity will be better than facing the Jets in primetime.

The veteran quarterback should experience a productive game that sees his passing-yard total exceed 205.5. He’s only surpassed it once this season, but doing so against the Jets shouldn’t be that daunting of a challenge.

Frank Gore over 36.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

With Darnold likely sitting out the matchup, the Jets will rely more on the ground game than they will the passing game. With that said, Frank Gore should play a significant role within the Jets’ gameplan and will ultimately gain at least 37 rushing yards.

Gore has already exceeded the above total four times this year, and the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending the run (140.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

Bet Cam Newton over 205.5 passing yards with FanDuel Sportsbook here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at PointsBet

Cam Newton over 49.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Cam Newton is currently the Patriots’ leading rusher and is averaging 49.7 yards on the ground per game. That, along with the fact that the Jets are allowing 116.1 average rushing yards, should lead to Newton exceeding the above total.

Expect Bill Belichick and the Patriots to throw a number of different things at the Jets defense, including quarterback keepers and draws that will assist in this bet hitting.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Jets vs. Patriots Player Props at BetMGM

Cam Newton over 18.5 Completions (-129)

Cam Newton is only completing an average of 17.2 passes per game, but given the fact that the Jets are allowing nearly 26 completions per game, this bet should hit.

Newton may not surpass this total by much, but he’ll complete at least 20 passes on Monday night given this struggling Jets secondary. Mark my words.

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW