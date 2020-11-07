After two consecutive losses by a combined three points, the Giants travel to Landover, Maryland to take on Washington in Week 9.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Washington player prop bets and picks.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 2.5-point underdogs and +120 on the moneyline in comparison to Washington’s -136. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across numerous legal online sportsbooks are where it gets extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which involves Daniel Jones‘ passing-yard total.

Giants vs. Washington Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Daniel Jones under 235.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Daniel Jones hasn’t undergone the most productive or successful season, to say the least. He’s averaging just 208.3 passing yards per game and the turnover woes are very much alive and well.

And this weekend, progress isn’t likely to be made. Washington’s secondary is atop the NFL with 185.9 passing yards allowed per game. Pair that with this Football Team defensive line that will additionally give Jones issues, and his passing-yard total should sit under the above total.

Wayne Gallman over 39.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Giants offensive line immensely improved against a tough Tampa Bay front seven, opening up holes for Wayne Gallman en route to him gaining 44 yards on the ground. Expect the unit to improve even further (as it’s done much of the year) against Montez Sweat, Chase Young, and co., ultimately leading to Gallman surpassing 39.5 rushing yards.

Devonta Freeman not playing should additionally assist in this bet hitting.

Evan Engram over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Evan Engram underwent a bounce-back game against the Buccaneers, catching five balls for 61 yards. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has seemingly figured out how to utilize him correctly, so expect him to be a big part of Sunday’s gameplan.

Washington employs a strong secondary, but racking up at least 34 yards on the receiving end isn’t that daunting of a task. Thus, expect Engram to get the job done.

Bet Daniel Jones under 235.5 passing yards with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Giants vs. Washington Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+175)

The Giants may experience some issues passing the ball given Washington’s productive secondary, which will force them to run the ball more than they may prefer. Thus, long drives are to be had by Big Blue, one of which should conclude with a short Wayne Gallman touchdown run.

Gallman has notched a rushing score in each of the last two games, so he’s been on a roll in that department.

Terry McLaurin under 6.5 Receptions (-184)

Just like every other top receiver the Giants have faced, Washington wideout Terry McLaurin will experience the “James Bradberry treatment.” Bradberry has been arguably a top-three cornerback in the league this year and is certainly making a difference on this Giants defense.

That, paired with the fact that Bradberry is allowing an average of 4.0 receptions per game, should lead to McLaurin catching six passes at most.

Giants vs. Washington Player Props at PointsBet

Kyle Allen under 254.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Let’s get this out of the way: Kyle Allen is an average quarterback at best and is very prone to making mistakes. With that said, he isn’t expected to undergo a monster game against a Giants secondary that’s been fairly strong all year (252.8 passing yards allowed per game).

He may surpass 200 yards through the air, given the fact that Giants corner Ryan Lewis is now on injured reserve, but he won’t exceed 254.5. Absolutely no shot.

Giants vs. Washington Player Props at BetMGM

Daniel Jones over 20.5 rushing yards (-110)

It’s the weekly “Daniel Jones rushing-yard over” bet, this time courtesy of BetMGM.

With the Giants potentially experiencing issues throwing against this productive secondary, Big Blue will likely try to utilize the ground game in numerous ways. This should include Jones executing on zone-read keepers, something he’s done successfully a number of times in 2020.

Through eight games, Jones is averaging 39.5 rushing yards per contest, a mark well above the aforementioned total.

