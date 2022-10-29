The best Barstool Sportsbook promo code offer for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight can be found here. New players can start things off on the right foot by securing one of the largest sportsbook promotions on the market. Paul and Silva are set to meet in the ring on Saturday night.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 is the easiest way to get a $1,000 risk-free bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight. Any losses on that initial wager will be refunded with site credit. In effect, this risk-free bet gives new users two chances to win big right off the bat.

The Paul-Silva fight is one of the biggest events of the weekend, but it’s not the only show in town. The World Series began on Friday night, there are a ton of college football games today, and NFL Week 8 continues on Sunday. Barstool Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the country.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight tonight.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K Fight Bonus

This risk-free bet is a straightforward bonus for new players. Place a wager on the Paul-Silva fight of up to $1,000. If it wins, you win straight cash. However, if that bet loses, players will be issued an automatic refund in site credit.

This Barstool Sportsbook promo code puts the power in the hands of the players. Each individual can choose how much to wager and on what event. Remember, this risk-free bet can be applied to any game this weekend, including the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, and more.

How to Claim This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes and a few simple steps to get in on the action. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up and claim this massive risk-free bet for the Paul-Silva fight:

Click here and input promo code ELITE1000 to get started.

and input promo code ELITE1000 to get started. Create an account by filling out the required fields with basic information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the easy-to-use mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet on the Paul-Silva fight or any other game this weekend.

Players can download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in 13 different states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, and Louisiana).

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Although this Barstool Sportsbook promo is only for first-time depositors, there are plenty of other ways for new players to win. Check out the exclusives page for a running list of new boosts and bonuses. There are tons of different ways to win after signing up. Here are a few of our favorite boosts for the World Series this weekend:

Grease The Poles Parlay: PHI Phillies To Win 2022 World Series And PHI Eagles To Win 2022/23 NFL Championship (+1776)

PHI Phillies To Win 2022 World Series And PHI Eagles To Win 2022/23 NFL Championship (+1776) Starting 9: Either Team To Hit A Walk-Off Home Run In 2022 World Series (+550)

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight tonight.