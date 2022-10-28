The New York Jets have lost 12 straight games to the New England Patriots. But Gang Green believes this will be its moment.

The Jets (5-2) have won four straight games entering Sunday’s rivalry showdown at MetLife Stadium. And the Patriots (3-4) are under .500 and coming off a Monday Night Football thrashing by the Chicago Bears. Yet New England is a 1.5-point favorite (via Sports Betting Dime).

Will the Jets take care of business? Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor. For years, Jets fans have dreaded playing the Patriots. But this time around, it looks much different with New England coming to MetLife Stadium. Sure, not having Breece Hall in the backfield stings, but there are lots of things going in New York’s favor. The Patriots are on a short week after playing on Monday night. Oh, and that was a poor showing in a loss to the Bears. The Jets keep flying high with another win in front of a loud and excited crowd. Jets 23, Patriots 13.

Danny Small, staff writer. If the theme of this Jets season is keeping receipts, this game means a lot. The Patriots were running go routes up 41 on the Jets last season. Gang Green is far more talented than Bill Belichick’s Pats this year. Look for the Jets to return the favor by running up the score this week. Jets 27, Patriots 3.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. It’s that time of year and it doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback. Jets-Patriots is always a great rivalry game and this time, Gang Green has the advantage. Hall is a big loss but in a close game? Zach Wilson over Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Jets 20, Patriots 13.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. Hall is out for the year with a torn ACL. Star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is, too, with a triceps injury. Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) is also banged up. Wilson’s supporting cast is dropping like flies, which means more of the offensive pressure will be on him moving forward. He’ll need to play a lot better than he has in recent weeks – Wilson has a 57.4% completion rate and 73.6 passer rating with one touchdown pass and two interceptions since returning in Week 4. Bad news: his first test following all of the aforementioned injuries will be Belichick and the Patriots’ defense. In less than two games against New England last year (he left one early with a knee injury), Wilson completed just 58.1% of his throws with zero touchdowns, four picks (all in one game), and a dreadful 37.1 rating. Expect Belichick to continue having his way with the young quarterback, especially with numerous offensive starters now injured. Patriots 24, Jets 13.

James Kratch, managing editor. Belichick lives to beat the Jets. It may be his third-favorite pastime after winning Super Bowls and picking random guys in the first round. He’s going to bring everything he can on Sunday. But for the first time in a long time, the Jets are the more stable team. This is a statement moment for them. If they beat the Patriots despite all their injuries, people will really start to believe. Jets 20, Patriots 19.

RECORDS TO DATE:

T1-Musico: 10-4 against the spread, 9-5 straight-up.

T1-Small: 10-4, 9-5

3-Benjamin: 8-6, 9-5

4-Honey: 8-6, 8-6

5-Kratch: 7-7, 6-8

