The Giants‘ tenures of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been nothing short of disastrous. Neither can stay on the field, Golladay ($18 million per year) is eating up cap space, and Toney has yet to live up to his first-round billing.

The latest update is more of the same.

A look at what WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are up to during the open media portion of practice these days. Both don’t seem especially close to returning. Definitely not this week vs. Jags. pic.twitter.com/rL98xUWyYC — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 20, 2022

Expect plenty of Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, David Sills, and potentially Richie James in Sunday’s road matchup against the Jaguars. Robinson, a rookie second-rounder out of Kentucky, returned from a four-game absence against Baltimore last Sunday and caught his first career touchdown.

It’s unclear when both Golladay and Toney will return. But what is indeed clear is that both are legitimate cut or trade candidates this offseason. The Giants will just cut Golladay; they could eventually cut Toney but should at least entertain any trade ideas prior to doing so. A trade would need to wait until the offseason, though. I know the Giants (and every other team) have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to make moves. But right now, I don’t see any team giving up assets for someone who’s played just 12 of a possible 23 games since entering the league.

Also, last Sunday’s emergence of Robinson proves Toney is just that much more expendable. If Toney can’t fill that crucial slot role in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, the rookie will. This could further motivate the organization to part ways with Toney after the season.

