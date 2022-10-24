The Jets are 5-2 and playing great football. But they’ll need to progress through the rest of the season without arguably their top two offensive players.

We already learned earlier on Monday that rookie running back Breece Hall had torn his ACL. Now, head coach Robert Saleh has announced offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is additionally out for the year. The 2021 first-round draft pick suffered a triceps injury in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Vera-Tucker was playing at a Pro Bowl level through seven games and spent time at various positions across the offensive line due to injuries to other players. This came after he switched from left to right guard during the offseason to accommodate the arrival of free-agent pickup Laken Tomlinson.

Vera-Tucker’s injury is yet another blow to the Jets’ offensive line. Tackles George Fant and rookie Max Mitchell are already on injured reserve, while tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Replacing Vera-Tucker will be an incredibly difficult move for the staff, given his sheer versatility. Nonetheless, a roster shake-up is imminent ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

Right now, expect Cedric Ogbuehi, Mike Remmers, or Conor McDermott to get the nod at the starting right tackle position, with Nate Herbig playing right guard. Center Connor McGovern, left guard Laken Tomlinson, and left tackle Duane Brown should remain in their starting spots.

But there’s also the chance general manager Joe Douglas makes a trade. Sitting in second place in the AFC East, the Jets could be buyers ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL Trade Deadline. Acquiring a proven starter might render better results than starting Herbig and either Ogbuehi, Remmers, or McDermott on the right side. Especially with a young quarterback like Zach Wilson under center.

