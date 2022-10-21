The surging Giants are underdogs this week in Jacksonville. Despite being tied for the second-best record in the NFL, the Jaguars are a three-point favorite on Sunday (via Sports Betting Dime).

Here are this week’s ESNY staff picks:

Matt Musico, editor. I feel like I’m going to have to start picking the Giants until they lose again. The Jaguars do get to play at home and are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. However, they’ve managed to average just 18 points per game during that skid. New York doesn’t come in with a roaring offense, but they have enough weapons to keep the game close until crunch time. You know, the time when Daniel Jones and company shines the most, just like we all expected at the start of the year. Giants 27, Jaguars 20.

Danny Small, staff writer. I’m done picking against the Giants. I’ve been burned on that a few times this year, but no more. It’s not always pretty, but Brian Daboll always seems to find a way down the stretch. As long as Saquon Barkley stays healthy, the Giants are dangerous. The Jaguars don’t scare anyone. Giants 23, Jaguars 10.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. People keep sleeping on the Giants and keep on learning from their mistakes. The G-Men are somehow three-point underdogs against a Jaguars team that’s looked lost on offense for three weeks in a row. It won’t be pretty, but Daboll’s meteoric rise will continue. Giants 27, Jaguars 20.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. I wouldn’t worry too much about the 5-1 Giants losing momentum following a three-game win streak, especially against a struggling ballclub like the 2-4 Jaguars. If this defense can handle the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson and force either star quarterback to make second-half mistakes en route to a huge victory, then Wink Martindale’s unit could certainly handle Trevor Lawrence. Also, the Giants getting three points basically means free money for Big Blue bettors. Giants 24, Jaguars 10.

James Kratch, managing editor. Here’s the thing about the Giants: They can simultaneously be for real — you can’t fake 5-1 in the NFL — and also due for a letdown. Much was made about the fact the Jaguars are favored here during the week. But it does make some sense. Because Jacksonville is only a few plays away from 5-1 itself. The next two weeks are going to be tough for the Giants, going on the road twice after the London trip and a trying game with the Ravens. They slip up here to start the stretch. Jaguars 24, Giants 20.

RECORDS TO DATE:

T1-Musico: 8-4 against the spread, 7-5 straight-up.

T1-Small: 8-4, 7-5

3-Benjamin: 6-6, 7-5

4-Honey: 6-6, 6-6

5-Kratch: 6-6, 5-7

