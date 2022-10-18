The Jets are 4-2 and slowly scrubbing away that decade-old “laughing stock of the league” stench.

But Elijah Moore doesn’t seem all too happy.

Not because the Jets are finding success. But because he hasn’t assumed a consistent role amid this current three-game win streak. The young wide receiver, who was primed for a breakout year in 2022, has been targeted only eight times combined over the last three games (four catches for 64 yards). In Sunday’s win over the Packers, the Jets didn’t target him a single time.

Moore took to Twitter Sunday night to express his frustration (although in the tweet he said he would “stay quiet”). This ultimately prompted a response from head coach Robert Saleh, who spoke to the second-year player about the situation.

If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either. https://t.co/mROuef1ejd — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

“We’re all entitled to mistakes,” Saleh said of the tweet when appearing on ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show” on Monday. “I know where his heart is. I know how he is when he walks in the building. I know how hard he works. I know how good a teammate he’s been. You know, sometimes mistakes happen, but I know where his heart is. That’s the important thing.”

“I’ve got no problem with Elijah,” Saleh additionally told reporters Monday. “He’s one of our high-character individuals. Love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he’s hoping for will come.”

Moore saw an average of 7.0 targets per game in 2021. That mark has shrunk to 4.8 through six games this season.

But there’s an obvious reason for that: the Jets have more playmakers to utilize. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, rookie running back Breece Hall, and tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are all new and now in the mix. Veteran Corey Davis is also healthy and producing like a $37.5 million receiver. Davis leads the team with 351 receiving yards.

Moore has been quiet, sure. But there are just so many mouths to feed on the Jets’ offense, which is great for a team that has desperately needed playmakers for years. And it’s not like Moore has been a complete non-factor — he saw seven, five and nine targets respectively in Weeks 1, 2 and 3.

The young player just needs to remain patient. His moment(s) will arrive.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.