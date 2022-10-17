If you’re a fan of the New York Jets, chances are you’re flying high right now as Gang Green makes their way back from another road victory in Week 6. This one was big, too — they dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a 27-10 victory.

Running back Breece Hall enjoyed his first 100-yard rushing day as an NFL player, and the defense continually came up with key stops throughout the contest. One of the dudes who played a part in this was Quinnen Williams.

The defensive tackle racked up 14 total tackles in the victory on Sunday, including eight solo ones. He also blocked a Mason Crosby field goal at the beginning of the second quarter, which you can see here:

Apparently, none of this was good enough for the guys at Pro Football Focus, who weren’t impressed. They not only thought it was a bad overall performance from Williams, but it was among his worst this season. Yea, really:

They've done it again! Quinnen Williams gets a 64.5 grade from PFF for his game in Green Bay. Worse than Solomon Thomas, Brandin Echols, and Lamarcus Joyner. Quinnen's 2nd-worst of the year. WHAT are you watching 😂 — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 17, 2022

Anybody who watched that game knows this is a load of bologna. Williams was a huge part of the Jets’ success on Sunday at Green Bay. But this wasn’t all — PFF’s ratings got worse by saying New York’s defense was also bad. You know, despite holding Rodgers and Co. to 10 points (including just one field goal in the first half):

Also, Jets got a team defensive grade of 70.0, which was worse than their previous 3 games. That includes the Bengals game. Team pass-rush grade of 63.2 is 2nd-worst of season. Why are we still putting stock into these grades. Why. Just why? Stop it, people. https://t.co/B351jjnPs5 — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 17, 2022

Let’s do a little comparing and contrasting with Sunday’s win and that loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, shall we?

Against the Packers, the Jets’ defense allowed 278 total yards. Green Bay gained 218 yards through the air and 60 on the ground, all while registering 15 total first downs. Let’s also not forget that the special teams unit blocked a field goal and ran a blocked punt into the end zone for a touchdown. The Packers went 4-for-16 on third down, as well as 1-for-4 on fourth down.

The Bengals had their way with the Jets’ defense in Week 3, which was a 27-12 loss for New York. Gang Green allowed 330 total yards (261 passing, 69 rushing) while watching the Bengals rack up 20 first downs. Cincinnati also went 7-for-14 on third downs.

How could that performance be better than the one we just watch over the weekend? So, yea — this sounds like a bunch of nonsense, don’t you think?

