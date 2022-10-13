Giants running back Saquon Barkley injured his shoulder during the third quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Packers. He returned and finished out the victory, but was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Obviously, the “limited participant” designation sparks concern throughout the entire fanbase. Barkley has been one of the Giants’ true MVPs this year and is second in the NFL with 533 rushing yards. He’s the most important part of the offense given quarterback Daniel Jones’ inconsistencies, the receiving corps’ health issues, and the tight end room’s inexperience.

But don’t worry Giants fans. Barkley should be good to go this Sunday against the Ravens. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that the fifth-year back should be ready for a full workload.

Brian Daboll says there is no concern about Saquon Barkley’s ability to handle a full workload on Sunday against the #Ravens despite being limited a 2nd straight day by his shoulder #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 13, 2022

On that third-quarter possession, Barkley took a hit on the opening play that led to his brief exit. He returned the following drive, but reserve running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell stepped up in his absence. Breida caught a 12-yard pass for a first down toward the beginning of the possession while Brightwell concluded the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. It was the first career score for the second-year back out of Arizona.

Despite Daboll’s undeniable ability to correctly utilize the personnel on hand, Barkley on the field is much better for this offense than Barkley on the sideline. And this Sunday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson on the other sideline, Big Blue will need all the weapons it can get to keep up with the Ravens’ offense.

More from ESNY:

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.