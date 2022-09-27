Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played for the Giants since 2018, but we’ve already seen that he’s keeping an eye on what they’ve been doing so far this season. The focus is mostly on what former teammates Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard do on the field.

Like every other Giants fan during New York’s Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys, OBJ shared a relatable reaction to Shepard’s non-contact knee injury:

No. No. No — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

He also shared a strong opinion on banning turf at NFL stadiums altogether:

Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart 🤕 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

I mean, he’s not wrong. The NFL makes plenty of money from year to year to afford the expense of having natural grass at all stadiums around the league.

OBJ has been a spectator for the start of this year because he’s working back from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl in February. As a reminder, it happened on the turf at SoFi Stadium in San Francisco on…you guessed it, a non-contact injury. Here’s a look at it again for a refresher.

So, yea — Beckham is probably still steaming over that series of events, especially since it prevented him from playing the majority of the biggest game he’s ever participated in. Watching a former teammate and friend go down on something similar was probably the final straw.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.