The Jets will be without another offensive tackle for the time being. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports starting right tackle Max Mitchell, a rookie from Louisiana, dislocated his knee and will miss several weeks. Mitchell was carted off the field during Sunday’s road win over the Steelers.

The Jets are expected to get Mitchell back at some point, however. Rapoport states it won’t be a season-ending injury for the fourth-round draft pick.

Despite the lack of severity, Mitchell’s injury is still a massive problem for an offensive line that has already dealt with various health-related issues through the first month of the season. Tackle Mekhi Becton is out for the year while tackle Duane Brown is on short-term injured reserve and has yet to take a snap. George Fant is also on short-term IR and will miss at least the next three games.

The line needs to protect its young quarterback, Zach Wilson, who is looking to take a big step forward in year two. But he won’t be able to do it consistently without the Jets’ top options on the exterior.

Unless Brown somehow returns to practice this week in preparation for the Week 5 game against Miami, the Jets will be left with tackles Conor McDermott (who started at left tackle in Week 4), Grant Hermanns, and Cedric Ogbuehi on the active roster. They will most likely elevate Mike Remmers or Eric Smith from the practice squad.

