Not many like him 🤷‍♂️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/oW2BWFT5IL — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

One of the issues with Sterling Shepard’s season-ending ACL injury on Monday was that the Giants were left with even fewer playmakers on offense. The solution? Get the ball in the hands of running Saquon Barkley, duh.

Just look at what he did with this simple screen pass that appeared to be breaking down in the backfield.

Big ups to quarterback Daniel Jones, too. Once he noticed Barkley changing direction and heading his way, he tossed a block that helped propel his teammate for a huge gain and first down. Jones continued his interesting day at the office after the dust settled from this incredible effort.

After collecting his first rushing touchdown of the season earlier, he found the end zone as a runner again after yet another play-action move.

DJ making reservations for 6 😤 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hUiCYkk8ce — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

This extended New York’s lead to 14-6 in the second quarter.

